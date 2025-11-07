× Expand Graphic created by Lillian Dent First Friday Art Crawl Lineup

Chattanooga’s Largest First Friday Gallery Crawl Yet – November 7th, 2025

🕔 Friday, November 7th | Hours Vary by Location

Chattanooga, TN – Get ready for the biggest First Friday in Chattanooga history! On Friday, November 7th, 2025, over a dozen galleries, artist collectives, and creative spaces across the city will open their doors for a night of exhibitions, artist talks, receptions, and celebration. Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply curious, this is the perfect night to immerse yourself in the city's rich creative landscape.

🎨 Participating Galleries & Exhibitions:

ICA at UTC | 5–7 PM

2025 UTC Art Department Faculty Exhibition featuring works by Rowan Buffington, Matt Greenwell, Christina Vogel, Brett Callero, Carrie Pendergrass, Amber Hickey, Chelsea Couch, Melissa Hoesman, Juliá Pontés, and Lindsay Godin.

Gallery 1401 | 5–7 PM

Welcoming guests during evening hours with rotating exhibitions from local and regional artists.

River Gallery | Open 10 AM; Reception 6–8 PM

Opening reception for the November Exhibition: Appalachian Storm by Wendy Gilhula, ceramics by Kelly Jean Ohl, and natural world prints by Anna Marie Pavlik.

Be Caffeinated (Northshore) | 4–8 PM

MatriArt presents its first collective show, Nature & Nurture, exploring motherhood and creativity.

ClearStory Arts | 6–8 PM

A thoughtful group show exploring the role of functional objects—quilts, cups, cutting boards—as artistic expressions that deepen our connection to everyday life.

Gannon Art | [5-7]

Chattanooga’s vibrant contemporary gallery presenting new and established artists in an elegant and modern space. (Details forthcoming.)

Stove Works | 6–8 PM

Featuring Above the Water Fountain by Evan Bruce and In the Library with works by wm. josef pinestreet.

AVA (Association for Visual Arts) | 12–6 PM

2025 Annual AVA Member Salon Show — a floor-to-ceiling celebration of work by 142 member artists. Don’t miss the final days of this beloved community tradition.

Apothecary Gallery | 6–8 PM

Special pop-up show featuring works by UTC students.

Hart Gallery | 6–8 PM

Celebrate 15 years of art with heart at Hart Gallery’s birthday reception—complete with food, drinks, and a warm welcome from the creative community.

In-Town Gallery | 5–8 PM

All Member Fall Show featuring new work by all members, plus The Art of Words spotlighting five artist-authors who will be signing their books throughout the month.

Wavelength Space | 5–8 PM

Closing Reception for Beyond the Veil: memories of space & time by Laura Cleary Williams. Artist Talk at 6 PM.

🎟️ Free and open to the public

📍 Hours vary by location—see @First_Friday_Chatt for full schedule and map

📸 Tag your journey using #FirstFridayChatt

Whether you're stopping by one gallery or touring them all, this record-breaking First Friday promises a city-wide celebration of Chattanooga’s thriving arts scene. Don’t miss it!