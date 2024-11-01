× Expand Event Organizers: Raquel Mullins and Cureton Gannon Chattanooga First Friday Art Crawl (Instagram Post) - 1 November Line Up

Chattanooga's "First Friday" Art Crawl Returns for November

Event Date: Friday, November 1st, 2024 | 5 PM - 8 PM

Chattanooga, TN – Join us on Friday, November 1st, for "First Friday," Chattanooga's monthly art crawl showcasing the city's thriving art and cultural scene. From 5 PM to 8 PM, local galleries will open their doors, welcoming community members to explore diverse exhibitions, art installations, and more. Open hours vary by gallery so be sure to visit the web link below for a detailed schedule. Some galleries will also have special daytime hours for those who want an early start.

Participating galleries include:

Area 61

AVA

ClearStory Arts

Gannon Art

Gallery 1401

Hart Gallery

In-Town Gallery

Northside Gallery

River Gallery

Stove Works

Visions Gallery

Wavelength Space

Don’t forget to pick up a Gallery Passport booklet to collect stamps and stickers from each space. After a few months of gallery visits, completed passports can be redeemed for a special gift of locally sourced goodies.

For the latest updates, including a monthly roster of participating galleries, follow @First_Friday_Chatt on Instagram or First Friday Chattanooga on Facebook