First Friday Art Crawl
to
Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Event Organizers: Raquel Mullins and Cureton Gannon
November Line Up
Chattanooga's "First Friday" Art Crawl Returns for November
Event Date: Friday, November 1st, 2024 | 5 PM - 8 PM
Chattanooga, TN – Join us on Friday, November 1st, for "First Friday," Chattanooga's monthly art crawl showcasing the city's thriving art and cultural scene. From 5 PM to 8 PM, local galleries will open their doors, welcoming community members to explore diverse exhibitions, art installations, and more. Open hours vary by gallery so be sure to visit the web link below for a detailed schedule. Some galleries will also have special daytime hours for those who want an early start.
Participating galleries include:
Area 61
AVA
ClearStory Arts
Gannon Art
Gallery 1401
Hart Gallery
In-Town Gallery
Northside Gallery
River Gallery
Stove Works
Visions Gallery
Wavelength Space
Don’t forget to pick up a Gallery Passport booklet to collect stamps and stickers from each space. After a few months of gallery visits, completed passports can be redeemed for a special gift of locally sourced goodies.
For the latest updates, including a monthly roster of participating galleries, follow @First_Friday_Chatt on Instagram or First Friday Chattanooga on Facebook