First Friday December (12/6) at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Area 61 Gallery Featured artist - 1 Opening Reception for Featured Artist Show, Friday 12/6 from 6-8 pm at Area 61 Gallery -- 721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN

First Friday December at Area 61 Gallery will be a little extra ... a celebration of many years serving the Chattanooga arts community and selling the works of so many gifted local artists since 2009*. Each of the artists will be in the gallery to mix and mingle with loyal gallery fans, collectors and guests. Connect with the artists, learn about their process and how to continue being a part of their artistic career.

A new featured artist show also opens – "Painting the Emotions of Nature, A New Season" – by Jaime Barks. Jaime's work is heavily inspired by her time spent camping, backpacking and hiking ... real places, but interpreted in a dream-like state. Each piece conveys the emotional experience of being in nature, rather than just its physical appearance.

Jaime is as vibrant as her work, so don't miss this opportunity to meet her during the opening reception from 6-8 pm Friday, December 6th. Area 61 Gallery is located at 721 Broad Street, left of the historic Tivoli Theatre, Chattanooga, TN