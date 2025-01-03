× Expand Raquel Mullins First Friday January 3rd, 2025

First Friday Gallery Crawl: Kick Off the New Year with Art & Community

Friday, January 3rd, 2025 | 5 PM - 8 PM

Chattanooga, TN – Celebrate the first First Friday of 2025 with an evening of art, creativity, and community. Receptions will take place on Friday, January 3rd, from 5 PM to 8 PM, with many galleries serving complimentary refreshments. A few participating spaces will also hold daytime open hours for early visitors.

This month's participating galleries include:

ClearStory Arts

Hart Gallery

Stove Works

Wavelength Space

Gallery Highlights:

ClearStory Arts begins its journey as a nonprofit organization with the exhibition Re-Emergence, celebrating its transformation from a 1920s yarn dyeing factory to a space housing 40 studios and a gallery.

Hart Gallery hosts an opening reception for Nathan Lassiter and Mark Herron, running from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Stove Works presents Cosmic Connection, the 2024 Resident Review curated by Josiah Golson. This exhibition reflects on the Stove Works Residency as an otherworldly station for artists navigating life transitions. It features a selection of works from the past year’s Artists-in-Residence. This is the only time Stove Works sells artwork, with proceeds evenly split between the Artists and the Organization.

Also at Stove Works, the Teen Curators' exhibition, Keep a Place for Me, curated by Thomas Miguel, Khivionna Owens, and Penelope Suffern, will be on view.

Wavelength Space hosts the closing reception for Rooigem by Abigail Tulis, showcasing drawings, paintings, and film from the artist’s residence at the Kasteel Rooigem in Brugge, Belgium.

For updates and details, follow @First_Friday_Chatt on Instagram. Start the year with inspiration and connection at Chattanooga's First Friday gallery crawl!