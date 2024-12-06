First Friday Gallery Crawl
December First Friday Lineup
Join Us for Chattanooga's First Friday Art Crawl – December 6th, 2024
Friday, December 6th | 5 PM - 8 PM
Experience Chattanooga's thriving art scene at the First Friday gallery crawl on Friday, December 6th, from 5 PM to 8 PM. Explore an exciting lineup of exhibitions and creative works at local galleries across the city. Several participating galleries will also have daytime open hours for early visitors.
Participating galleries include:
Area 61
AVA
ClearStory Arts
Gallery 1401
Gannon Art
ICA at UTC
In-Town Gallery
Northside Gallery
Wavelength Space
Celebrate local art and culture this December! Follow @First_Friday_Chatt on Instagram for updates and a monthly roster of participating galleries and venues.
Don’t miss this evening of creativity and community!