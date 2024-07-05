First Friday Open House at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Area 61 Gallery/Canva Mike Holsomback, Featured Artist Show, at Area 61 Gallery through July. Meet the artist during First Friday July's Open House (7/5) from 6-8 pm.

Meet the Gallery Artists and Featured Artist, Mike Holsomback, during our July First Friday Open House (Friday 7/5 6-8pm).

Mike Holsomback is a well-known professional artist and veteran fine arts department faculty member at Chattanooga State Community College. We opened his featured artists show – "School's. Out. For. Summer." – last month with local crowds and supporting sales.

Mike earned an MFA degree in painting in 1989 and began his teaching career shortly thereafter. He was born in rural north Georgia and raised in an atmosphere of considerable poverty. But, it is through this veil of poverty, and the illnesses which arise within it, that he has sharpened his vision as a painter.

He is a prolific painter and collage artist, with a considerable regional and national exhibition record. Informed by the ever-changing world around him, his work varies from contemplative realistic painted portraits to collage and mixed media paintings marked with postmodern fragmentation, radical juxtaposition, eclecticism, and pluralism.

Don't miss this opportunity to meet Mike immersed in his latest exhibit. His summer break is winding down, but he's added new works to this show and will continue to do so with sales through the end of July.

The gallery will be closed Thursday, July 4th; reopening Friday, 7/5 from 12 noon through 8 pm for the 1st Friday Open House. Regular Gallery Hours: 12 noon - 6 pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday.