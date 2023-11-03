First Friday November (11/3) at Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 Gallery 721 Broad St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us at Area 61 Gallery for First Friday November 11/3 from 6-8 pm for more Fall Color in acrylic and encaustic (bees wax fused with oil paint) by featured artist, Paul Fontana. Mix and mingle with our local artists who are in town and welcome new artist, Mark Gates to our local artists line-up.

About First Friday Chattanooga

The mission of "First Friday" Chattanooga is to promote and support local artists by providing them a regular outlet to showcase their work. The First Friday night of each month, participating Chattanooga galleries & studios extend operating hours, host art opening receptions & open house events to showcase the local arts culture. First Friday is a national and global concept with a united goal of connecting the community with the artists on a consistent basis to ensure the arts community thrives and survives. Participating Chattanooga galleries and studios post their events on their social media platforms and on a shared Facebook page: @FirstFridayChattanoogaArts

Info

Art & Exhibitions
423-648-9367
