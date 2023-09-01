First Friday September (9/1) at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Keeli Crewe (Canva App) Beige Aesthetic Realistic Brand Mood Board Film Photo Collage Facebook Cover - 1 First Friday September Open House at Area 61 Gallery

This Friday (9/1) is FIRST FRIDAY September and we hope you'll be able to drop into Area 61 Gallery between 6-8 pm for our First Friday monthly Open House. Even more new artworks have been added since the gallery reopened mid-August after a "water event" that closed the business for eight months.

Meet the featured artists – Barbara Brogdon and Roxanne Fulkerson. Barbara continues to add paintings to her ever-growing National Park Series, and Roxanne has a new collection titled "Paradise".

About her latest paintings, Barbara shares: "Our family has always enjoyed our National Parks. But in the last ten years, I’ve intentionally planned vacations to new Parks to enjoy nature, and to add the experiences to my landscape painting portfolio. This show features my landscape paintings from the last few years and includes the parks that we visited, most since the 2020 pandemic."

Roxanne recently moved into a new studio and she shares this about "Paradise":

"The rustle of bedroom curtains as trade winds lull a dreamer to sleep.

The sound of the ocean's roar on a sunny beach.

These are idyllic images of paradise.

Painting to create calming and peaceful places brings me peace.

I often use photos to start the creative process. Most often, I see something unexpected in the piece as it begins to cry out a desire to go its own way. I willingly oblige."

These two strong and beautiful women have learned to live in the present, savor the moments and flow with where life takes them. Take this opportunity to meet them and share in their creative journey. See you during First Friday September and/or during regular gallery hours, 12 - 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday)