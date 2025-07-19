Fish & Sips

× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Join us for year 3 of the after-hours adventure at the Tennessee Aquarium. Enjoy a leisurely tour through River Journey and Ocean Journey while sampling beers from local and regional breweries along the way. Finish your tour at the Aquarium’s outdoor pavilion with food, music and more!

Tour through River Journey and Ocean Journey while sampling beers from local and regional breweries along the way. Enjoy food, music and more on the Aquarium's outdoor pavilion, with views of the Tennessee River. This event is presented in partnership with The Edwin Hotel.

Your Ticket Includes:

• After-hours admission to both Aquarium buildings for duration of the event

• Ten (10)- 4 oz beer samples from participating breweries, and complimentary Coca-Cola products

• Complimentary small bites, with additional food available for purchase

• Free branded tote bag and reversible bucket hat

Terms & Conditions/Brew Rules:

• This is not an unlimited tasting event, and is for guests 21 and over only. All guests must show ID at the door, including designated drivers.

• No outside food or beverages are permitted. Last admittance is 8:30 pm. Last pour is at 9:10 pm

• Tickets are subject to sell out and will NOT be available at the door.