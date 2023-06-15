The Flash in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without superheroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

June 15 at 7:30 PM

June 16 at 6:30 PM

June 17 - 18 at 3:45 PM & 6:30 PM

June 19 - 23 at 6:30 PM

June 24 - 25 at 3:45 PM & 6:30 PM

June 26 - 29 at 6:30 PM

Info

