× Expand Denice Bizot Space Dust

“Flip Flop Flutter” An Exhibit of Metal Sculpture by Denice Bizot

(Reception July 11th--on display through July 31st)

In-Town Gallery presents Flip Flop Flutter, a collection of new artwork by sculptor Denice

Bizot. Using a plasma cutting torch and noted for her original and freewheeling sense of design,

she creates abstract pieces of power and beauty. In addition to her deft handling of shapes in

space, she enhances her work with inks. Join us at In-Town Gallery for Flip Flop

Flutter--reception Friday, July 11th, 5-8 pm.

Denice Bizot graduated with a BFA from Loyola University. Her work can be seen in public

spaces around Chattanooga and corporate collections in Amsterdam, New York City, Houston,

New Orleans, and Hattiesburg, MS. Her sculptures are also in many private collections

throughout the United States, including that of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on

Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on

Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit us at

www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!