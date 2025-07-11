“Flip Flop Flutter” An Exhibit of Metal Sculpture by Denice Bizot
to
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Denice Bizot
Space Dust
(Reception July 11th--on display through July 31st)
In-Town Gallery presents Flip Flop Flutter, a collection of new artwork by sculptor Denice
Bizot. Using a plasma cutting torch and noted for her original and freewheeling sense of design,
she creates abstract pieces of power and beauty. In addition to her deft handling of shapes in
space, she enhances her work with inks. Join us at In-Town Gallery for Flip Flop
Flutter--reception Friday, July 11th, 5-8 pm.
Denice Bizot graduated with a BFA from Loyola University. Her work can be seen in public
spaces around Chattanooga and corporate collections in Amsterdam, New York City, Houston,
New Orleans, and Hattiesburg, MS. Her sculptures are also in many private collections
throughout the United States, including that of Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on
Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on
Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit us at
www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!