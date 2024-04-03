flipturn w/ Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

to

The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Flipturn

Indie Rock

flipturn makes indie music for endless summers, sun-streaked days, and introspective nights. It's a cinematic sound rooted not only in the Florida towns where the musicians first banded together as teenagers, but also in the anthemic live show that's taken flipturn from coast to coast. In the time since their formation, flipturn has mushroomed to reaches far beyond the walls of the Fernandina Beach garage they first practiced in. Built up by Dillon Basse (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Tristan Duncan (lead guitar), Madeline Jarman (bass), Mitch Fountain (synth), and Devon VonBalson (drums), the band has long prepared for the release of their debut album Shadowglow; a snapshot of a band caught halfway between youthful optimism and adult precision, with songs that target the head as well as the heart.

With over 100 million streams on Spotify alone, countless sold-out headline shows across the US, and tours with Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilderado, the band has more than proven their place in the indie scene. 2022 saw flipturn join the prestigious lineups of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, Hangout, SunFest, and Levitate. flipturn recently signed with Dualtone Records to further amplify the release of their debut album, joining their legendary roster of the likes of The Lumineers, Chuck Berry and Shakey Graves.

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Folk Rock

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners are a folk-rock group based in Bozeman, MT consisting of longtime friends Mitch Cutts, Nic Haughn, and Jakob Ervin. The trio started RMCM as high schoolers back in 2017, and since then they’ve used RMCM as a platform to independently release music and create art.

Info

The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
423-498-4700
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - flipturn w/ Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners - 2024-04-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - flipturn w/ Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners - 2024-04-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - flipturn w/ Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners - 2024-04-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - flipturn w/ Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners - 2024-04-03 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

November 16, 2023

Friday

November 17, 2023

Saturday

November 18, 2023

Sunday

November 19, 2023

Monday

November 20, 2023

Tuesday

November 21, 2023

Wednesday

November 22, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours