Floral Preservation: The Art of Pressed Flowers

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Learn how to press flowers and build your own flower press. In this 90-minute class you’ll learn how to create a flower press using common items around your house.

After creating your press you’ll create an art piece to take home with already pressed flowers. Make it a girls night out and let’s get creative together.

No experience necessary.

About the instructor:

Lin Feagans has been preserving flowers professionally for five years with her focus being resin work. Prior to co-creating Wanderlust and Wolf with her wife, she taught Forest Kindergarten. She was born and raised in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and playing outside all day was normal and encouraged. She attended Northern Michigan University with a BS in Outdoor Education with the hopes to eventually run her own Forest School. She loves hiking with her family, RV'ing to all of the unique places, and rescuing animals. It brings Lin so much joy to see people celebrate in the little aha moments only nature can bring.