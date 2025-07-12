× Expand Shelley Hopkins Jewelry DEMO - 1 Floral Still Life Demo by Shelley Hopkins,The Bird Vase

Join us for the Floral Still Life Demo with the artist Shelley Hopkins on Saturday July 12th from 1PM - 3 PM!

Hopkin's process involves mark making, laying down vibrant and joyful colors of paint to create contemporary still-life. The process involves continually building up layers using charcoal, acrylic, oil and scrapings until the final painting emerges.

"My art is a reflection of my surroundings and memories, creating a journey for the viewer to spark their own memories and stories."

-Shelley Hopkins