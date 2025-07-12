Floral Still Life Demo by Shelley Hopkins

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for the Floral Still Life Demo with the artist Shelley Hopkins on Saturday July 12th from 1PM - 3 PM!

Hopkin's process involves mark making, laying down vibrant and joyful colors of paint to create contemporary still-life. The process involves continually building up layers using charcoal, acrylic, oil and scrapings until the final painting emerges.

"My art is a reflection of my surroundings and memories, creating a journey for the viewer to spark their own memories and stories."

-Shelley Hopkins

Info

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Floral Still Life Demo by Shelley Hopkins - 2025-07-12 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Floral Still Life Demo by Shelley Hopkins - 2025-07-12 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Floral Still Life Demo by Shelley Hopkins - 2025-07-12 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Floral Still Life Demo by Shelley Hopkins - 2025-07-12 13:00:00 ical