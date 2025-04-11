Flower Power: Create Your Own Daisy Chain Jewelry

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join Greenishblues for a spring-inspired beading class where you’ll learn how to create daisy chain necklaces and bracelets! In this hands-on tutorial, you’ll master the art of crafting delicate floral designs perfect for the Spring season.

Feel free to bring a bottle of rosé wine to sip and enjoy as you craft.

About the teacher:

Ema Ruzic is originally from Houston, TX, and moved to Chattanooga nearly three years ago with her husband and their beloved cats, Maple and Meatball. Shortly after settling in, they welcomed their dog, T, into the family. Ema and her family love Chattanooga for its stunning landscapes, vibrant nature, and, most importantly, its wonderful community and people. Over the past year, she has begun participating in local markets to deepen her connection with the community. Through this experience, she has met many amazing individuals and is now excited to share her passion for beading and crafting with everyone!