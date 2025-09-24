The Flying Pickle - Groundbreaking Ceremony

× Expand Dwell Designed Construction TFP_Ground Breaking Flyer

The Flying Pickle, Chattanooga's new premier pickleball destination, is breaking ground on Tuesday, September 24, 2025, at 9:00 AM at 2105 S. Lyerly Street. Founded by professional players Susannah Barr and Nick Petterson, The Flying Pickle will offer a top-notch pickleball experience for players of all skill levels while serving as an exciting new gathering place for the community.

The groundbreaking celebration will feature brief remarks, a ceremonial shovel-turning, and complimentary coffee. Guests will also have the chance to meet project leaders and connect with community partners. Learn more at https://www.theflyingpickle.com/chattanooga-tn