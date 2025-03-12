× Expand Courtesy of artist Into The Fog at Songbirds on 3/12

Into The Fog is a psychedelic jamgrass band from Raleigh, North Carolina that combines timeless songwriting with progressive instrumentation and tight harmonies. The group consists of Winston Mitchell (mandolin), Derek Lane (upright bass), and Connor Kozlosky (guitar), with everyone contributing on vocals. The band’s members have varied musical backgrounds that range from bluegrass to funk, which helps create Into The Fog’s genre-jumping sound.

The band has released three studio albums and two live records. Their latest, Carolina Moon released in August of 2024, expands upon their latest sounds incorporating collaborative songwriting, improvised jams, and a focus on harmony. Live shows are a keystone of the Into The Fog experience, as the band expands songs to highlight their instrumental prowess and push the boundaries of the newgrass sound.

Into The Fog has shared the stage with the likes of Leftover Salmon, Sam Bush, Keller & The Keels, Town Mountain, Daniel Donato, Jon Stickley Trio, Arkansauce, Shadowgrass, Big Richard, and The Grass Is Dead. No strangers to the festival scene, Into The Fog has played FloydFest, Rooster Walk, Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, First City Music Festival, Charleston Bluegrass Festival, Earl Scruggs Music Festival, The Big What? and more.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15