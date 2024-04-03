"Folksy Fish"

(In-Town Gallery’s Art After Hours--Wednesday, April 3rd 5-8pm--on display thru April 27th)

April’s Art After Hours at In-Town Gallery, features “Folksy Fish”, a presentation of ceramic fish sculptures created by McCallie middle school 8th grade art students. These whimsical fish were inspired by the work of North Carolina Appalachian folk artists. Music will be provided by the McCallie String Quartet. There will be appetizers and gourmet olive oil tastings courtesy of Zi Olive of the North Shore (www.ziolivenooga.com). The Art After Hours reception is Wednesday, April 3rd, 5-8pm--”Folksy Fish” is on display thru April 27th.

The young McCallie artists used slab building techniques to create their sculpture. After choosing their subject fish, the students made smaller versions as practice before moving on to complete the larger version of their fish. These fresh and fun artistic interpretations are approximately 9-12 inches long and 6 inches wide. “The students were encouraged to pursue their own creative inclinations,” notes art teacher Suzanne Mortimer. “They could choose to make realistic fish and glaze them in a way true to nature, or they could make fantastic fish of their own design.”

McCallie School is an all boys boarding and day school for grades 6-12. Academic and extracurricular programs are tailored specifically to boys. Visual art is offered as an elective in 6-8th grades. Visual arts courses at the high school level include 2D Art, 3D Art, Photography, Graphic Design, Film Making and 3D Modeling.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!

