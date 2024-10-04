× Expand City of Red Bank Neutral Minimal Simple Elegant Quote Instagram Post - 8 City of Red Bank hosts Food Truck Friday

Parks & Recreation Division presents Food Truck Friday! We encourage residents to come out to Red Bank City Park (located across the street from Food City) to enjoy local musicians and Food Trucks from around the Hamilton County area. This event is FREE to attend. Make sure you bring a camping chair or blanket for seating. We hope you enjoy this event, and bring your family, friends, well behaved dogs, and neighbors!