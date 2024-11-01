× Expand City of Red Bank Food Truck Friday

The community is invited to enjoy our last Food Truck Friday of the season! This Friday, November 1st, a selection of delicious foods will be offered by the popular food trucks The Bistro, chef Chasty, Culture-Licious, Chattatater, Hooked on Minis and Freddie Hanner Food Truck.

Participating Food Trucks will be located at Red Bank Park at 3817 Redding Road. They will offer a variety of mouth-watering foods available for sale from 5:30 until 8:30pm. Clever Alehouse will also be providing adult beverages for purchase.

Music will be provided by “Call Me Spinster”, local Sisters Rosalie, Rachel, and Amelia formed the trio, Spinster after unearthing their grandfather’s accordion in a closet and learning pop covers on a hodgepodge of acquired instruments, from the mandolin to the washboard, glockenspiel to upright bass

Red Bank’s “Food Truck Friday” is a family-friendly event. So grab your family and friends, bring a chair or blanket, purchase a mouthwatering meal (or two), and enjoy a relaxing evening at the park.

For more information, contact Red Bank City Hall at 423-877-1103 or on the City of Red Bank Facebook page.