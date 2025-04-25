Food Truck Friday in Red Bank, TN

× Expand City of Red Bank Friday - 3 Food Truck Friday April 25th, 2025

🎉 Food Truck Friday Alert! 🌮🍔

Join us on April 25th from 5:30-8:30 PM in Red Bank, TN for a mouthwatering adventure at Food Truck Friday! Get ready to indulge in delicious treats from some of the best local food trucks around and vibrant tunes from Randy Steele! 🎶

🌟 Tata's Grill 🌱 HanMi 🍽️ Freddie Hanner Food Truck 🍛 Preacher’s BBQ 🥢 Culture-licious 🌯 Street Quesadilla 🍻 Clever Ale House

Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening filled with great food, fun, and music. See you there! 🌟

📍 Location: Red Bank, TN City Park - 3817 Redding Rd📅 Date: April 25th 5:30-8:30 PM

#FoodTruckFriday #RedBankTN #LiveMusic #GoodEats #CommunityFun #TatasGrill #HanMi #FreddieHannerFoodTruck #PreachersBBQ #CultureLicious #StreetQuesadilla #CleverAleHouse

Contact Jeffrey Grabe @ JeffreyGrabe@RedBankTN.gov or 423-654-8836