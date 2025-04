Food Truck Friday in Red Bank, TN

ร— Expand City of Red Bank Friday - 5 Food Truck Friday May 23rd, 2025

๐ŸŽ‰ Food Truck Friday Alert! ๐ŸŒฎ๐Ÿ”

Join us on May 23rd from 5:30-8:30 PM in Red Bank, TN for a mouthwatering adventure at Food Truck Friday! Get ready to indulge in delicious treats from some of the best local food trucks around and vibrant tunes from Jess Goggans! ๐ŸŽถ

๐ŸŒŸ Chubby Vegan ๐ŸŒฑ The Bistro ๐Ÿฝ๏ธ Fud Vybez ๐Ÿ› Preacherโ€™s BBQ ๐Ÿฅข Culture-licious ๐ŸŒฏ Windy City Eatz ๐Ÿป Clever Ale House

Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening filled with great food, fun, and music. See you there! ๐ŸŒŸ

๐Ÿ“ Location: Red Bank, TN City Park - 3817 Redding Rd๐Ÿ“ Date: May 23rd 5:30-8:30 PM

#FoodTruckFriday #RedBankTN #LiveMusic #GoodEats #CommunityFun #ChubbyVegan #TheBistro #FudVybez #PreachersBBQ #CultureLicious #WindyCityEatz #CleverAleHouse

Contact Jeffrey Grabe @ JeffreyGrabe@RedBankTN.gov or 423-654-8836