Food Truck Friday in Red Bank, TN

× Expand City of Red Bank Friday - 5 Food Truck Friday May 23rd, 2025

🎉 Food Truck Friday Alert! 🌮🍔

Join us on May 23rd from 5:30-8:30 PM in Red Bank, TN for a mouthwatering adventure at Food Truck Friday! Get ready to indulge in delicious treats from some of the best local food trucks around and vibrant tunes from Jess Goggans! 🎶

🌟 Chubby Vegan 🌱 The Bistro 🍽️ Fud Vybez 🍛 Preacher’s BBQ 🥢 Culture-licious 🌯 Windy City Eatz 🍻 Clever Ale House

Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening filled with great food, fun, and music. See you there! 🌟

📍 Location: Red Bank, TN City Park - 3817 Redding Rd📅 Date: May 23rd 5:30-8:30 PM

Contact Jeffrey Grabe @ JeffreyGrabe@RedBankTN.gov or 423-654-8836