Food Truck Friday in Red Bank
to
Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
City of Red Bank
Friday - 6
Food Truck Friday June 13th, 2025 in Red Bank, TN
🎉 Food Truck Friday is BACK! 🎶🌮
📅 June 13 | 5:30–8:30 PM
📍 Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Rd (across from Food City)
Join the Parks & Recreation Division for an evening of delicious eats, live local music, and community fun! 🍔🎵
✨ FREE to attend
🪑 Bring a camping chair or blanket
🐶 Friendly dogs welcome
👨👩👧👦 Bring your family, friends & neighbors!
Musical Guest: Milele Roots
Food Trucks: Chef Chasty, Culture-Licious, Chubby Vegan, The Bistro, Preachers BBQ, Fud Vybez, and Clever Ale House
Let’s kick off the weekend together—see you there! 🙌 #FoodTruckFriday #RedBankTN #MileleRoots #ChefChasty #CultureLicious #ChubbyVegan #TheBistro #PreachersBBQ #FudVybez #CleverAleHouse