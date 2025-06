Food Truck Friday in Red Bank

ร— Expand City of Red Bank Friday - 6 Food Truck Friday June 13th, 2025 in Red Bank, TN

๐ŸŽ‰ Food Truck Friday is BACK! ๐ŸŽถ๐ŸŒฎ

๐Ÿ“ June 13 | 5:30โ€“8:30 PM

๐Ÿ“ Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Rd (across from Food City)

Join the Parks & Recreation Division for an evening of delicious eats, live local music, and community fun! ๐Ÿ”๐ŸŽต

โœจ FREE to attend

๐Ÿช‘ Bring a camping chair or blanket

๐Ÿถ Friendly dogs welcome

๐Ÿ‘จโ€๐Ÿ‘ฉโ€๐Ÿ‘งโ€๐Ÿ‘ฆ Bring your family, friends & neighbors!

Musical Guest: Milele Roots

Food Trucks: Chef Chasty, Culture-Licious, Chubby Vegan, The Bistro, Preachers BBQ, Fud Vybez, and Clever Ale House

Letโ€™s kick off the weekend togetherโ€”see you there! ๐Ÿ™Œ #FoodTruckFriday #RedBankTN #MileleRoots #ChefChasty #CultureLicious #ChubbyVegan #TheBistro #PreachersBBQ #FudVybez #CleverAleHouse