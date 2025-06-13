Food Truck Friday in Red Bank

× Expand City of Red Bank Friday - 6 Food Truck Friday June 13th, 2025 in Red Bank, TN

🎉 Food Truck Friday is BACK! 🎶🌮

📅 June 13 | 5:30–8:30 PM

📍 Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Rd (across from Food City)

Join the Parks & Recreation Division for an evening of delicious eats, live local music, and community fun! 🍔🎵

✨ FREE to attend

🪑 Bring a camping chair or blanket

🐶 Friendly dogs welcome

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Bring your family, friends & neighbors!

Musical Guest: Milele Roots

Food Trucks: Chef Chasty, Culture-Licious, Chubby Vegan, The Bistro, Preachers BBQ, Fud Vybez, and Clever Ale House

Let’s kick off the weekend together—see you there! 🙌 #FoodTruckFriday #RedBankTN #MileleRoots #ChefChasty #CultureLicious #ChubbyVegan #TheBistro #PreachersBBQ #FudVybez #CleverAleHouse