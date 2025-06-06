× Expand KIC Your paragraph text (2160 x 1080 px) (700 x 500 px) - 1 Food Truck Friday: Summer Grilling Season

Welcome to Food Truck Friday: Summer Grilling! Join us for a sizzling good time as we fire up the grills and cook up some delicious summer favorites. Whether you're a BBQ enthusiast or just looking for a fun way to kick off the weekend, this event is perfect for foodies of all kinds.

Come on down to the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga on Fri Jun 06 2025 at 11:00 AM and enjoy a variety of mouthwatering dishes from our lineup of food trucks. From juicy burgers to grilled veggies, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Bring your friends and family along for a day of good food, great company, and summer vibes. Don't miss out on this tasty event - mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in some serious grilling goodness!