Food Truck Friday
to
Red Bank Main City Park 3859 Dayton Blvd, Red Bank, Tennessee 37415
Jeffrey Grabe Parks & Recreation Manager
Red Bank Food Truck Friday
Red Bank Parks & Recreation Department presents Food Truck Friday! We encourage residents to come out to the City Park (located across the street from Food City) to enjoy a local musician and Food Trucks from around the Hamilton County area. This event is FREE to attend. Make sure you bring a camping chair or blanket for seating. We hope you enjoy this event, and bring your family, friends, well behaved dogs, neighbors!