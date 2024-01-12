Fool House - The Ultimate 90's Dance Party

to

The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Fool HousePopFool House is THE ULTIMATE 90's DANCE PARTY! A LIVE musical event paying homage to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop, and pop punk. With a larger than life production, this show recreates the sights, sounds, and energy of the biggest stars of the 90's.

Nonstop sing alongs, party throwbacks and choreographed dance moves is what this show is all about! Come prepared to sing your heart out and dance all night long!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
423-498-4700
