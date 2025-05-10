FOOL HOUSE - THE ULTIMATE 90S PARTY: THE 90S VMAS TOUR
to
The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The Signal
FOOL HOUSE - THE ULTIMATE 90S PARTY: THE 90S VMAS TOUR - live performance at The Signal
Fool House
Pop
Join us for a special 90s VMAs themed show! Hear all of your favorite 90s party classics plus VMA winning songs! A photo op awaits you on our red carpet with our very own moon man, so dress in your best 90s VMAs looks! Don't miss this very special and epic evening of 90s nostalgia. Make sure to come early for the 90's trivia. Oh...and did someone say costume contest???