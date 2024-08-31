Foraging in the South East: A Wildcrafting Guide

× Expand Christiana Key Event Planner Facebook Group Cover - 8.31.24 Foraging Learn to forage responsibly and safely with Meagan Stone

Join Meagan Stone, a local herbalist with over 15 years of experience, for a hands-on introduction to wildcrafting in the Southeast. Learn how to identify, harvest, and use wild plants for food and medicine, including:

The basics of wildcrafting, including safety precautions and ethical harvesting practices

How to identify common edible and medicinal plants in Tennessee and Georgia

The ecological importance of wild plants and the role of wildcrafting in sustainable living

This class is perfect for anyone interested in learning more about the natural world and how to use its resources responsibly.

Meagan Stone is a Chattanooga local with over 15 years of experience. She began her practice in Massage Therapy and has developed her healing skills to include Herbal Medicine, Energy Healing, and Guided Meditation. She has been featured in City Scope magazine for her herbalism and on News Channel 9 and WUTC for her part in the creation of Chattanooga’s Holistic Festival.

Please contact Christiana Key at 423-493-9155 or email: ckey@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Christiana Key: ckey@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.