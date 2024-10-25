× Expand City of Fort Oglethorpe Fort O Fright Square - 2 Fort O Fright - weekends in October and Halloween Night

Fort O Fright is the ultimate haunted attraction experience, set in the eerie and historic backdrop of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. Each October, Stable 41 in Fort Oglethorpe transforms into a spine-chilling event filled with haunted houses, ghost tours, and black light skating.

Guests can explore the infamous haunted stable, which features eerie lighting, fog-filled rooms, and actors who bring the scares to life. The experience is designed to keep visitors on edge while offering a mix of fright and fun.

Enjoy a ghost tour around historic Barnhardt Circle, and even visit the old hospital, where the spirits of the past are said to still linger.

Finally, as part of Fort O Fright, guests can experience the thrilling excitement of black-light skating. The rink glows under neon lights, and the eerie atmosphere adds an extra layer of fun and fright. Skate through the night as glowing ghosts and shadows glide alongside you—if you dare!

Whether braving the attractions with friends or enjoying the historical ghost tours, Fort O Fright promises a spooky and exciting adventure for everyone.

Pre-purchase tickets to save time in line and jump right into the scares this October!