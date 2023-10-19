Fozzy with Seventh Day Slumber, Magdalene Rose, and The Nocturnal Affair

× Expand Fozzy Fozzy tour poster

Hard rock mainstays FOZZY announces their plans to dominate America’s rock n roll scene with their upcoming Fall 2023 tour dates. The beloved band will be accompanied by an all-star tour lineup featuring Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair (featured in the top 20 rock SMR charts for three consecutive weeks), and Magdalene Rose (currently #1 on the Christian rock charts). Fozzy is returning with a new song, a new setlist, and the familiar high-octane energy that keeps fans coming back for more. Tickets and VIP packages are available now.