Fozzy with Seventh Day Slumber, Magdalene Rose, and The Nocturnal Affair

to

The Barrelhouse Ballroom 1501 Long Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Hard rock mainstays FOZZY announces their plans to dominate America’s rock n roll scene with their upcoming Fall 2023 tour dates. The beloved band will be accompanied by an all-star tour lineup featuring Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair (featured in the top 20 rock SMR charts for three consecutive weeks), and Magdalene Rose (currently #1 on the Christian rock charts). Fozzy is returning with a new song, a new setlist, and the familiar high-octane energy that keeps fans coming back for more. Tickets and VIP packages are available now.

Info

The Barrelhouse Ballroom 1501 Long Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Fozzy with Seventh Day Slumber, Magdalene Rose, and The Nocturnal Affair - 2023-10-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fozzy with Seventh Day Slumber, Magdalene Rose, and The Nocturnal Affair - 2023-10-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fozzy with Seventh Day Slumber, Magdalene Rose, and The Nocturnal Affair - 2023-10-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fozzy with Seventh Day Slumber, Magdalene Rose, and The Nocturnal Affair - 2023-10-19 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Writer's Guild Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

July 21, 2023

Saturday

July 22, 2023

Sunday

July 23, 2023

Monday

July 24, 2023

Tuesday

July 25, 2023

Wednesday

July 26, 2023

Thursday

July 27, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours