Frankenstein

to

Covenant College 14049 Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750

Frankenstein tells the original story of the iconic monster in a chilling exploration of life, death, and the nature of man. Throughout the play, spectors of death haunt both Victor and the audience, asking a horrible question: what if a sinful man had the power of God? The show incorporates metatheatre and symbolism to explore this classic tale from a Christian perspective. Content appropriate for pre-teens and older. Admission price: $10 Adult, $7 Student/Staff/Senior

Info

Theater & Dance
to
