Fredonia Mountain Farmer's Market Opening Day Event Includes BBQ, Farm Fresh Produce, Art

Expanded Farmers Market Opens for Season in Dunlap

An expanded community offering, Fredonia Mountain Farmer’s Market, is re-opening at Wheeler’s Orchard. Join us on opening day for BBQ, popsicles, local farm fresh goodies, locally crafted art, herbal goodies, juices, farm animals, plants, samples, farm and cottage garden tours, u-pick berries, and more!