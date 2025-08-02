× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, SYFY Beach Movie Poster (Real Estate Flyer) - Beach Movie Sharknado Final 2025 Sharks. Tornadoes. You. The lake. Don’t miss SHARKNADO at Chester Frost Park Beach Saturday, August 2nd!

Free Beach Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (Sharknado)

Fun, floats, and flying sharks… A shark-tastic night under the stars!

Bring Life Jackets, Floats, Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Beach Movie!

Float in the water or stay safe on the beach as you enjoy SHARKNADO!

Space is Limited So Arrive Early! Check-In upon arrival to complete a waiver to participate in this fun summer activity.

• Saturday, August 2nd

• 3 pm – 11:00 pm

• Showing: Sharknado

• Rated TV-14 LV***

• Free Activities Start at 3:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Games

• Free Frozen T-Shirt Contest (starts at 7:00 pm)

• Free Cornhole Tournament (starts at 5:00 pm)

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• Check-In is required to participate in this event. Check-In is Upon Arrival.

***Rated TV-14 LV for some intense sequences of gory, violent shark attacks and language. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 14. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2724064/parentalguide/?ref_=tt_ov_pg#certificates

* To participate in the water, a Coast Guard-Approved (Type 3 or Higher) life jacket is required to be worn at all times.

* FLOATS & LIFE JACKETS ARE NOT PROVIDED.

* All Floats are subject to approval on site. No oversized floats.

Chester Frost Park Beach 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, TN 37343

If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will post on the Facebook event page by 12:00 pm on 8/1/2025. If needed, the Rain Date for this event will be 8/23/25. Thank You

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CsRKvDJQ9/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #FreeMovie #BeachMovie #Sharknado #OutdoorFun #OurParksOurPeople #SummerInThePark #BeachBitesAndFrights