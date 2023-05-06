Free Comic Book Day

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

It's the biggest, most fun day of the year! Mark your calendar for Free Comic Book Day at Infinity Flux -- Chattanooga's Original Comics, Games & Pop Culture Shop! Get the most free comics in town, with multiple ways to get even more while supplies last!

DOORBUSTER SPECIAL: DOUBLE the free comics from 10-11AM!

On top of FREE COMICS for everyone, Infinity Flux will also have special, once-a-year sales in a huge new sales room!

PLUS: Special Guests! Stop by to meet and greet local talent including Alex Ogle and Shane Berryhill as they promote their new comic.

