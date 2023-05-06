× Expand Infinity Flux Comics Free Comic Book Day at Infinity Flux Comics

It's the biggest, most fun day of the year! Mark your calendar for Free Comic Book Day at Infinity Flux -- Chattanooga's Original Comics, Games & Pop Culture Shop! Get the most free comics in town, with multiple ways to get even more while supplies last!

DOORBUSTER SPECIAL: DOUBLE the free comics from 10-11AM!

On top of FREE COMICS for everyone, Infinity Flux will also have special, once-a-year sales in a huge new sales room!

PLUS: Special Guests! Stop by to meet and greet local talent including Alex Ogle and Shane Berryhill as they promote their new comic.