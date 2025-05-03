× Expand Infinity Flux Free Comic Book Day at Infinity Flux

Saturday, May 3 is Free Comic Book Day at Infinity Flux Comics! Join us at Chattanooga's largest comics, games, and pop culture store for a day of fun!

Visit infinityflux.net to see what titles are available for FREE this year. You'll even be able to create your own FCBD wish list two weeks before the event!

Event Details:

LOCATED: Infinity Flux, 3643 Hixson Pike

DOORBUSTER SPECIAL: Get DOUBLE the free comics from 9-11AM on May 3! We give away the most free comics in the area, and you can rack up even more if you come early! Walk away with up to 14 free comics per person -- we'll tell you how when you get here!

GIVEAWAYS: Make sure to follow our social media pages for a chance to win a complete bundle of this year's FCBD books!

COLLABS: We're excited to partner with some amazing local businesses this year to make a fun event even better!

- Be Caffeinated is bringing the coffee!

- Brothers Bagel will have complimentary bagels on site!

- Cocoa Asante x IF - presenting a fun-sized version of our anniversary chocolate!

STAR WARS SIGNING EVENT: Andy Duggan is the artist for one of the hottest Free Comic Book Day books this year: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures! Come get your free copy and have it signed for free by Andy only at Infinity Flux!

PARKING: Additional parking located at Food City across the street. You will be safely escorted across the road by a police officer.

BONUS EVENT: We will be continuing the sales and giving away any leftover free comics on Sunday, May 4 starting at 10am!

And yes, there will be SALES on multiple product lines which will be announced on social media.