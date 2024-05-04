× Expand Infinity Flux Free Comic Book Day at Infinity Flux

Infinity Flux is the place to be for Free Comic Book Day 2024! It's free comics, sales, and an amazing time!

DOORBUSTER SPECIAL: Get DOUBLE the free comics from 9-11AM! We give away the most free comics in the area, and you can rack up even more if you come early!

ALSO: Our very own staff member Andy Duggan is the artist for one of the hottest Free Comic Book Day books this year: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures! This issue includes the first appearances of characters from the hit Disney+ TV Show! Come get your free copy and have it signed for free by Andy only at Infinity Flux!

SALES on multiple product lines which will be announced closer to the date! Check out our event page for updates.