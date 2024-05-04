Free Comic Book Day 2024!

to

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Infinity Flux is the place to be for Free Comic Book Day 2024! It's free comics, sales, and an amazing time!

DOORBUSTER SPECIAL: Get DOUBLE the free comics from 9-11AM! We give away the most free comics in the area, and you can rack up even more if you come early!

ALSO: Our very own staff member Andy Duggan is the artist for one of the hottest Free Comic Book Day books this year: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures! This issue includes the first appearances of characters from the hit Disney+ TV Show! Come get your free copy and have it signed for free by Andy only at Infinity Flux!

SALES on multiple product lines which will be announced closer to the date! Check out our event page for updates.

Info

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
Festivals & Fairs, This & That
4235915689
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Free Comic Book Day 2024! - 2024-05-04 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Comic Book Day 2024! - 2024-05-04 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Comic Book Day 2024! - 2024-05-04 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Comic Book Day 2024! - 2024-05-04 09:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 1, 2024

Saturday

March 2, 2024

Sunday

March 3, 2024

Monday

March 4, 2024

Tuesday

March 5, 2024

Wednesday

March 6, 2024

Thursday

March 7, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours