Free "Despicable Me 3" Screening at Coolidge Park, Hosted by Comcast

Comcast is hosting a free outdoor screening of the beloved animated movie “Despicable Me 3” at Coolidge Park on Aug. 3rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Everyone in the Chattanooga community is invited.

This family-friendly event is set to bring laughter and joy to kids and parents alike. The movie follows the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters and the hilarious Minions as they face new challenges and embark on a thrilling quest.

At the event, families can enjoy a bounce house, face painting and free Despicable Me-themed prizes. There will also be free treats from Clumpies Ice Cream, Gadzooks Gourmet Popcorn and Kona Ice. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on while enjoying the movie.

The Xfinity pop-up truck will also be present where residents can check out Comcast’s latest products and services available in Chattanooga.