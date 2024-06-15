Free Gardening Class: Irrigation & Rain Gardens

× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continues their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m., with “Managing Water Through Drip Irrigation & Rain Gardens ” presented by Master Gardeners Jennifer Dornbush and Bruce Keown. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT/TSU Hamilton County Extension Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. Advance registration is requested. To register in advance, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-managing-water-through-drip-irrigation-rain-gardens/

Skeeter Gallagher, MGHC Vice President, comments, “This month’s 3rd Saturday class focuses on the importance of managing water in our yards and gardens. Our area experiences both heavy rains and long dry spells resulting in either too much water or not enough. How we manage water is vital to our environment. Master Gardener Jennifer Dornbush, an experienced gardener and teacher, will explain how installing drip irrigation for garden beds is an efficient and cost-effective way to water during summer months. Master Gardener Bruce Keown, former stormwater inspector and lawn care professional, will talk about rain gardens as an ecologically sound and attractive way to manage water runoff and wet spots in our backyard landscapes. We invite the public to join us and learn how to garden safely and productively.”