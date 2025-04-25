Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (A Bug’s Life)
Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Disney, Pixar
Get ready for an epic of miniature proportions!
Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, April 25th
• 8 pm – 11 pm
• Showing: A Bug’s Life
• Rated G
• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm
• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Free Games
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1AMhJLBgvx/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
