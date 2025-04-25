× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Disney, Pixar 2025 CFP Movie night Flyers - Updated 4.25.25 Bugs Life Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (A Bug’s Life) Friday, April 25th, 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm Flyer

Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (A Bug’s Life)

Get ready for an epic of miniature proportions!

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, April 25th

• 8 pm – 11 pm

• Showing: A Bug’s Life

• Rated G

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1AMhJLBgvx/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #FreeMovie #ABugsLife #CFP