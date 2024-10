× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Walt Disney Pictures Haunted Mansion 10.26.24 Movie night Flyer - Haunted Mansion 10.26.24 Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park – Haunted Mansion Saturday, October 26th

A hauntingly good time for the whole family!

Saturday, October 26th, 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy a Free Movie!

• Free Movie – Haunted Mansion (2023)

• Rated PG-13

• Movie Starts at 7:00 pm

• Free Popcorn

• Food Truck

• Free Games

• Halloween Music

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• Screening located in Chester Frost Park Pavilion

• All Ages Welcome

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/dzDNntSUTUZ49X8F/

Rain or Shine Event!

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#CFPFreeMovie #HauntedMansion #MovieMagic #FreeMovie #Disney