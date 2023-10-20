Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - Hocus Pocus

to

Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park – Hocus Pocus

The Sanderson Sisters return to Salem on Friday, October 20th, 2023!

Chester Frost Park, Buffalo Run Stage, 7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, October 20th 2023

• Showing: Hocus Pocus

• Rated PG

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Movie Starts at 7:00 PM

• Located at Buffalo Run Stage near CFP Pavilion

• Everyone is Welcome

• Rain or Shine Event (Shown Inside the Pavilion if Rains)

• Parking available near CFP Pavilion (Round Building)

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/2SJPq7IKG

Info

