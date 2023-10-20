Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Disney
Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park – Hocus Pocus
The Sanderson Sisters return to Salem on Friday, October 20th, 2023!
Chester Frost Park, Buffalo Run Stage, 7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, October 20th 2023
• Showing: Hocus Pocus
• Rated PG
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Movie Starts at 7:00 PM
• Located at Buffalo Run Stage near CFP Pavilion
• Everyone is Welcome
• Rain or Shine Event (Shown Inside the Pavilion if Rains)
• Parking available near CFP Pavilion (Round Building)
For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/2SJPq7IKG