Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - The Incredibles

to

Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park!

Friday September 15th, 2023

Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson, TN 37343

Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Showing: The Incredibles

• Rated PG

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Movie Starts at 8:00 PM

• Located at Buffalo Run Stage near CFP Pavilion

• Everyone is Welcome

• Rain or Shine Event (Shown Inside the Pavillion if Rains)

• Parking available near CFP Pavilion (Round Building)

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274

Info

Film, Kids & Family, This & That
423-710-0274
to
