Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - The Incredibles

× Expand Disney PIXAR Hamilton County Tennessee Parks and Recreation 9.15.23 CFP Movie Night - 1 Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park Featuring The Incredibles 9.15.23

Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park!

Friday September 15th, 2023

Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson, TN 37343

Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Showing: The Incredibles

• Rated PG

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Movie Starts at 8:00 PM

• Located at Buffalo Run Stage near CFP Pavilion

• Everyone is Welcome

• Rain or Shine Event (Shown Inside the Pavillion if Rains)

• Parking available near CFP Pavilion (Round Building)

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274