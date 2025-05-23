Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (Iron Man)
to
Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Marvel
Calling all Tony Stark fans! Iron Man + FREE Movie Night = The perfect equation!
Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, May 23rd
• 8 pm – 11:30 pm
• Showing: Iron Man
• Rated PG-13
• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm
• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Free Games
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of rain, this event will be moved inside the Chester Frost Park Pavilion.
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1JQnxrvUgv/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
