Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Marvel 2025 CFP Movie night Flyers - Updated 5.23.25 Ironman Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (Iron Man) Friday, May 23rd 2025 Flyer

Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (Iron Man)

Calling all Tony Stark fans! Iron Man + FREE Movie Night = The perfect equation!

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, May 23rd

• 8 pm – 11:30 pm

• Showing: Iron Man

• Rated PG-13

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of rain, this event will be moved inside the Chester Frost Park Pavilion.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1JQnxrvUgv/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #FreeMovie #IronMan #TonyStark