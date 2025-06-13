× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Disney 2025 CFP Movie night Flyers - Updated 6.13.25 Princess and the Frog Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (The Princess and the Frog) Friday, June 13th

Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (The Princess and the Frog)

Hop into some bayou magic where dreams do come true! 🐸

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, June 13th

• 8 pm – 11:00 pm

• Showing: The Princess and the Frog

• Rated G***

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

***Rated G. All Ages Admitted. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0780521/parentalguide/

Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of rain, this event will be moved inside the Chester Frost Park Pavilion.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16eLSvJgjT/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #FreeMovie #PrincessAndTheFrog #BayouMagic