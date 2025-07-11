× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Warner Bros. Pictures 2025 CFP Movie night Flyers - Updated 7.11.25 WonderWoman Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (Wonder Woman) Friday, July 11th Flyer

Witness the beauty, grace, and unyielding power that brings truth and justice to a world in need!

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, July 11th

• 8 pm – 12 am

• Showing: Wonder Woman

• Rated PG-13***

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

***Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0451279/parentalguide/

Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/14JYCaUTABB/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

