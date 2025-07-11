Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (Wonder Woman)

to

Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Witness the beauty, grace, and unyielding power that brings truth and justice to a world in need!

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, July 11th

• 8 pm – 12 am

• Showing: Wonder Woman

• Rated PG-13***

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

***Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0451279/parentalguide/

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/14JYCaUTABB/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

423-710-0274
