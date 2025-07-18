Free Movie Night at McDonald Farm (Captain America: Civil War)
to
McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Marvel
It’s the Ultimate Clash of Heroes. When heroes collide, the world takes sides!
Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, July 18th
• 8 pm – 12 am
• Showing: Captain America: Civil War
• Rated PG-13***
• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm
• Movie Starts at 9:30 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Free Games
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
***Rated PG-13 for extended sequences of violence, action and mayhem. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3498820/parentalguide/
Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of rain, this event will be moved inside the Harvest Barn.
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Fzi1qfdS4/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
