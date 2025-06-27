× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Marvel 2025 McDonald Farm Movie night Flyers - Updated 6.27.25 Capt. America Winter Soldier Free Movie Night at McDonald Farm (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) Friday June, 27th Flyer

Heads up, super soldiers! Who is the Winter Soldier? Uncover the truth with Us!

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, June 27th

• 8 pm – 12:00 am

• Showing: Captain America: The Winter Soldier

• Rated PG-13***

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

***Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, gunplay and action throughout. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1843866/parentalguide/

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, TN 37373

Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of rain, this event will be moved inside the Harvest Barn.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1FRbHdew8Z/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #FreeMovie #McDonaldFarm #CaptainAmerica #WinterSoldier