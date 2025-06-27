Free Movie Night at McDonald Farm (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)
to
McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Marvel
Heads up, super soldiers! Who is the Winter Soldier? Uncover the truth with Us!
Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, June 27th
• 8 pm – 12:00 am
• Showing: Captain America: The Winter Soldier
• Rated PG-13***
• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm
• Movie Starts at 9:30 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Free Games
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
***Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, gunplay and action throughout. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1843866/parentalguide/
Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of rain, this event will be moved inside the Harvest Barn.
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1FRbHdew8Z/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
