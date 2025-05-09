× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, DreamWorks 2025 McDonald Farm Movie night Flyers - Updated 2.9.25 Kung Fu Panda Free Movie Night at McDonald Farm (Kung Fu Panda) Friday, May 9th 2025 Flyer

Free Movie Night at McDonald Farm (Kung Fu Panda)

Unleash your inner Dragon Warrior!

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, May 9th

• 8 pm – 10:30 pm

• Showing: Kung Fu Panda

• Rated PG

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, TN 37373

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/15GkvE5aB3/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #FreeMovie #KungFuPanda #DragonWarrior