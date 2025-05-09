Free Movie Night at McDonald Farm (Kung Fu Panda)

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373

Unleash your inner Dragon Warrior!

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, May 9th

• 8 pm – 10:30 pm

• Showing: Kung Fu Panda

• Rated PG

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/15GkvE5aB3/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

423-710-0274
