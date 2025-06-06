× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Lionsgate 2025 TNRP Movie night Flyers - Updated 6.6.25 Arthur The King An unexpected encounter. An unlikely bond. An unforgettable adventure. Join us for Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Arthur The King) Friday, June 6th!

Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Arthur The King)

Get ready to cheer on Arthur! An unexpected encounter. An unlikely bond. An unforgettable adventure.

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, June 6th

• 8 pm – 11:00 pm

• Showing: Arthur The King

• Rated PG-13***

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

***Rated PG-13 for some strong language. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10720352/parentalguide/

Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/197KtR1JbL/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #FreeMovie #TNRP #ArthurTheKing