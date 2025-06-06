Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Arthur The King)

to

Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Arthur The King)

Get ready to cheer on Arthur! An unexpected encounter. An unlikely bond. An unforgettable adventure.

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, June 6th

• 8 pm – 11:00 pm

• Showing: Arthur The King

• Rated PG-13***

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

***Rated PG-13 for some strong language. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10720352/parentalguide/

Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/197KtR1JbL/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #FreeMovie #TNRP #ArthurTheKing

Info

Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
423-710-0274
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Arthur The King) - 2025-06-06 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Arthur The King) - 2025-06-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Arthur The King) - 2025-06-06 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Arthur The King) - 2025-06-06 20:00:00 ical