Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark featuring Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Friday, April 4th

Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure)

Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406

Time flies when you're having fun—so let’s ‘Party On, Dudes!’ and ‘Be Excellent to Each Other’!

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, April 4th

• 7 pm – 10 pm

• Showing: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

• Rated PG

• Free Activities Start at 7:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 8:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/158KP9d9Tz/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

